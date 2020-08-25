Missouri unemployed to get extra $300 in federal aid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s labor department says it will start handing out an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits as soon as this week.

The money comes from federal grants. People out of work were getting an extra federally funded $600 a week up until the end of July.

Congress hasn’t passed a bill to renew those benefits yet, so President Donald Trump signed an executive order this month to chip in at least another $300 a week.

Missouri will use some of its federal grant to retroactively pay back unemployed workers who stopped getting the extra federal money in July.

