Missouri troopers identify 3 killed in wreck after police chase

News

by: The Associated Press

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the three men who died after a car crashed during a police chase in eastern Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sunday reported that officials said 19-year-old driver Keshaun Wade died at the scene of the Monday crash in Wentzville.

The crash also killed 21-year-old Antione Wade and 22-year-old Rashad Hill. Both were passengers.

Authorities say Wade was allegedly driving erratically at speeds up to 130 mph.

The driver eventually lost control and crashed into a guard rail before ending up in the westbound lanes of I-70, where the car caught fire.

