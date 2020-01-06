Missouri to rollout new eWIC card

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The State of Missouri will be rolling out a new eWIC card to replace WIC checks.

WIC stands for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

Currently, participants receive paper vouchers for their WIC benefits.

Angie Brenner, Bureau Chief of WIC and Nutrition Services in Missouri, says the card helps make the process easier for all parties involved.

“Throughout the year, we’ll be rolling out an electronic benefits card that will enable participants to go to the store with the card to redeem for the benefit,” says Brenner.

Courtesy: State of Missouri

She says the card will work similarly to a credit/debit card.

“But they’re not the same as a debit or credit card because benefits are put onto the card, and they go in and redeem those benefits for the specific items they’ve been issued through the WIC program,” says Brenner.

Brenner goes on to say that one card can store benefits for multiple family members. She also says that it will be easier for retailers to handle the cards.

The cards will begin to be released throughout the state starting in March. As the year goes on, they will tweak minor things and release it to the rest of the state. In Southwest Missouri, the cards will be available in late June or early July.

Courtesy: State of Missouri

For more information on WIC and the new eWIC card, click here.