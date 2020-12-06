Missouri to launch program helping rural hospitals

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — In three days, the state of Missouri will launch a program focused on helping rural hospitals with their problems of limited staffing, bed capacity, and equipment.

KOLR10’s David Chasanov visited with two healthcare providers in southwest Missouri: West Plains and Appleton City.

Both hospitals have been busier than normal, especially Appleton City, where many low-income families are waiting for care.

Jamie O’Farrell treats patients at Ellett Memorial Hospital’s clinic in Appleton City.

“I just do the best I can with what I’m dealt with to try to get the best care of the patients,” O’Farrell said. “I have to say it’s been a lot more long hours.”

As of this morning, St. Clair County has 369 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

In the span of two weeks, O’Farrell says she’s seen her area go from two cases a day to 12.

“Definitely had an increase in hospital admissions,” O’Farrell said. “Our current issue is we cannot transfer them. There are no beds available at larger facilities such as Springfield or Kansas City.”

Her hospital has 12 beds and it sees between five to nine patients.

“We have one ventilator here,” O’Fallon said. “We have limited resources.”

Dr. William McGee works at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains and says he believes they are handling the pandemic “fairly well.”

“We’re in it for the care of our patients,” McGee said. “And with that comes the responsibility of meeting the needs and meeting the challenges that come to us.”

Howell County has more than 1,600 positive cases to date

As of Dec. 3, Ozarks Healthcare had five patients.

“We have a dedicated viral intensive care unit where we can care for up to nine critically ill patients or more if need be,” McGee said. “We’ve had as many as 16 in the hospital at one time.”

He says he feels his hospital has the resources it needs — to an extent.

“Our staffing is adequate,” McGee said. “It is strained at times as every facility will tell you.”

Luckily for O’Farrell and McGee, help is on its way.

On Monday, Dec. 7, Missouri will launch a program called Project ECHO.

“The therapies and the diagnosis of this disease process are changing almost daily,” McGee said. “We rely heavily on the Missouri Hospital Association, the state of Missouri.”

Through Project ECHO, specialists will offer guidance to rural hospitals and ventilators will be converted to high-flow oxygen.

“The state of Missouri and Gov. Parson are making options for that as a new strain on a particular area of the state may occur to have staffing come in and assist with that,” McGee said. “Both with RN’s and respiratory therapists.”

Project ECHO will also help hospitals navigate what to for recovered COVID-19 patients that cannot be sent back to their long-term care facilities.

McGee says things may be tough, but his job is a calling of love for others, and it requires dedication.