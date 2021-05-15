Missouri timeshare exit company owner hit with $2.6M judgment for scamming seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The owner of a now defunct timeshare exit company was slapped with a $2.6 million judgment this month for defrauding his customers, most of whom are senior citizens.

“They were never in the timeshare exit business,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “They were in the financial exit business, helping you exit out of your money.”

Rutledge sued Real Travel and its owner Brian Scroggs for 77 violations of the state’s consumer protection act.

Rutledge said she had received 88 complaints about the company, the majority of which were from elderly citizens. They had paid the company thousands of dollars for help getting out of a timeshare contract.

“They had no intention of helping these people,” Rutledge said.

She said most of the judgment, if the state is able to collect, will be distributed to the victims of Real Travel.

FOX4 Problem Solvers reported on Real Travel last year showing how Scroggs set up a web of companies designed to trick customers out of their cash and never provide any services. Scroggs has denied he did anything wrong.

Missouri’s attorney general has also filed suit against Real Travel. That lawsuit is still pending.