Missouri teacher charged with sexual contact with a student

News

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:
classroom_1538592949594.jpg

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri high school teacher has been charged with having sexual contact with a high school student.

The St. Louis County prosecutor’s office says 29-year-old Willie Williams of St. Ann, Missouri, was arrested and charged on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Williams sent a student naked pictures of himself on social media and had sexual contact with the student sometime between Jan. 1 and Feb. 13.

Williams taught at McCluer High School in Florissant. Williams is being held in St. Louis County jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now