Missouri Tax-Free Weekend Now through August 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tax-free weekend lasts Friday through Sunday, August 4. That means shoppers will not have to pay Missouri state sales tax, saving about 4.225% on many items.

Many parents use tax-free weekend as an opportunity to save on back-to-school items like clothes, shoes, school supplies and electronics.

The state tax will be automatically waived at checkout, but some city and county taxes still apply.

Online purchases are also included in tax-free weekend, however shipping costs can add up and limit total savings.

In addition, many stores use tax-free weekend as a way to bring in more shoppers by offering their own sales– Apple and Best Buy slashing prices on certain electronics as the school year nears.

With the waived state tax saving shoppers a little less than five percent, it is best to consider buying only needed items– rather than splurging on wants.

Eligible items this weekend include: Shoes and clothes less than $100 per item, school supplies under $50 per item, computers less than $1,500 per item as well as other products.