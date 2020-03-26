Missouri swamped by unemployment claims as cases exceed 350

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri is changing its rules for people seeking unemployment as the state is seeing a massive increase in claims from people losing their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials said Wednesday that Missouri would temporarily end its one-week waiting period and work-search requirements for people who apply for unemployment because of the virus.

Anna Hui, director of the state’s labor department, said in the past week that the state received about 30% of the total unemployment claims submitted in all of last year.

The changes came as Missouri announced it had confirmed 356 cases of the virus, with eight deaths.