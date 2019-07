LIBERTY, Mo.– The Clay County Sheriff’s office leaked some information about how Liberty PD was able to locate a suspect on Tuesday.

” If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a 💩 day,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

CCSO posted more information in the comments, noting the suspect was wanted for possession of a controlled substance.