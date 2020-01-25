Missouri study: Super Bowl victory is economic win for team’s community

(MONET) — A Missouri University of Science and Technology study says when a NFL team wins the Super Bowl, the team’s metro area also scores a financial victory. The Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 2.

Economics Professor Dr. Michael Davis says on average, NFL teams with 10 or 11 wins in the season will fuel about a $100 additional income per person.

“Which may not sound like a lot but $100 spread over millions of people is quite a bit of money,” he says. “What we’re looking at is the more general impact of people going to business that have nothing to do with the sports team. So nothing to do with the Chiefs, just a company that is headquartered in Kansas City is going to have a lot of Chiefs fans as employees.”

His analysis covers decades of data going back to 1969.

“If the local football team does well, you are happier,” says Davis. “Therefore, that happiness will then translate into either you being more productive at work – you go in on Monday, your team having won and you do a lot better job – or you consume more.”

Davis says his study does not consider hungover fans the day after a game.

(Thumbnail photo courtesy of Kansas City Chiefs/Twitter)