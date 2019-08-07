Breaking News
Missouri storm victims now have a chance to get some tax relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The IRS has announced tax relief for victims of severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding.

Multiple counties around the Ozarks are on the list for those who can qualify for the tax relief.

If you are a victim of severe weather from April 29th, you can qualify for postponing certain filing deadlines.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and automatically applies filing payment relief.

The counties able to qualify are: Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Calloway, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, McDonald, Miller, Newton, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, Saline, and St. Charles counties.

Taxpayers may download forms and publications from the official IRS website, or order them by calling 800-829-3676. The IRS toll-free number for general tax questions is 800-829-1040.

