Missouri State University students learn to make masks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A few MSU students are taking advantage of an impromptu mask-making class on the school’s campus.

The class allows students to make their own masks, and teaches them a skill they are encouraged to take back to their dorm rooms and teach their friends.

“We want to keep our students safe while their on campus,” one organizer said. “Giving them this tool, to learn how to make masks, is very beneficial to keep them safe while their living here so we can continue to have in person classes and live on campus.”