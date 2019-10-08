Missouri State University has ‘State of the University’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University (MSU) had its “State of the University” address that included the college’s success, things to improve on, and future plans.

The focus of this year for the college is to make itself more accessible.

“We know we have to work harder in advising, so our students have a clear pathway,” said Frank Einhellig, a provost at MSU. “They understand towards careers, and so that we can help get the transfer student process, working in those areas.”

MSU president Clif Smart and Frank Einhellig were pleased to announce the university’s success this past year.

“We had winning debate team last year,” Einhellig said. “Winning team in 2 business areas, financial analysis, and cybersecurity, we’ve been designated as a professional doctorate university.”

President Smart specifically highlighted the decline in international students over the past few years.

“I think we all know there are fewer international students studying in the United States today, and that’s a result of increased difficulty in obtaining visas, the trade tension, with China, where so many of our international students come from, a perceived unwelcoming climate in America, the fear of gun violence,” Smart said.

Smart plans on engaging the whole MSU community to achieve their three main goals which are growing enrollment, improving first to second-year tension rate, and really making college more accessible.

“Every employee, every student. No matter their political or religious views or lack thereof should feel a part of the Missouri State University family,” Smart said.