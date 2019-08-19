Missouri State University braces for rare enrollment drop this fall

Missouri State has been on a roll, growing overall enrollment nearly every fall for more than two decades.

This fall, that roll is expected to come to an end.

MSU President Clif Smart said enrollment for the 2019-20 year is expected to be down “between 2.5 and 3 percent” when classes start Monday.

Fewer students mean less revenue, and fewer staff needed. The university expects a loss of up to $5 million and made budget adjustments to offset the loss.

“We have done some efficiency moves this year, and we anticipate having to do some more next year,” Smart said. “You want your employee base to match your customers or the students you have.”

