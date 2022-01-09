Missouri State students throw their way to cornhole championship

Some call it cornhole, others call it throwing bags. No matter the lingo, it’s a game growing in popularity across the country.

Missouri State students, Carter Otwell and Evan Bergmann, are competing in the game on a national level.

The duo recently made it to the National College Cornhole Championship.

“We went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, over New Years,” Bergmann said. “It was a multi-day cornhole event featuring singles, doubles and a team cornhole event. Me and Carter were the only ones able to go from Missouri State, so we participated in singles and doubles. In singles, Carter almost made it to the ESPN broadcast, he was one game away. In doubles, we did make the ESPN 2 broadcast and we made it to the top eight teams.”

Cornhole, Otwell and Bergmann said, requires more strategy besides just throwing a bag in a hole.

Both said they found their passion and talent for the game through the Springfield Cornhole League.

“Me and Evan kind of thought it would be cool to make it, but we never really dreamed I think when we got there, that we would be in the final eight teams,” Otwell said. “A lot of those guys play a lot more. It’s a lot more popular in the South than it is around here, but we’re starting to grow big around Missouri.”

Otwell and Bergmann said they usually play against each other, but joined forces to compete for the national championship.

The pair lost in the quarterfinals, but said the experience was worth it.

They encourage anyone interested in the game to join the Springfield Cornhole League. All ages and skills are invited to play. For more information, click here.