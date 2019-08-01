Breaking News
Missouri State University releases statement regarding investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University has released a statement regarding the Missouri Attorney General’s office investigation for allegedly enforcing a parking ticket quota and violating Senate Bill 5 and other related legislation.

Here is the full statement:

The Missouri attorney general’s office has notified Missouri State University that it will investigate allegations regarding the legality of certain ticketing practices by the university’s parking and transportation services department.
The university is cooperating fully with the attorney general’s office and will provide all materials requested during the investigation.
“As a university, we take great pride in providing a safe and fair environment for our students and visitors,” said President Clif Smart. “If the investigation finds that any of our practices violated the law, we will take all necessary actions to promptly correct the situation.”
The university has not been provided with specific allegations nor a targeted completion date for the investigation. MSU will respond to inquiries when the attorney general’s office completes its investigation.

