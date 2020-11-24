Missouri state parks remain open, indoor spaces shut down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As winter approaches, state parks enthusiasts will still have access to the parks’ outdoor areas. Meanwhile, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources says, indoor areas will be temporarily inaccessible.

As these changes go into effect, MDNR suggests planning ahead before arriving.

“We hope that our state parks will serve as a break from the stress associated with COVID-19 and provide healthy recreation opportunities through the holiday season,” said Missouri State Parks director, Mike Sutherland.

MDNR says campgrounds are still open on a first-come, first-served basis at most Missouri state parks. Some parks even offer reservations in the offseason. You can make your reservation online by clicking here.

All visitors are strongly encouraged to remain socially-distance, wear face coverings, bring hand sanitizer, and avoid congested crowds.