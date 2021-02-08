Missouri state lawmaker to challenge US Sen. Roy Blunt

FILE – In this Sept. 10, 2014 file photo, Missouri state Sen. Scott Sifton, D-St. Louis County, speaks on a bill in Jefferson City, Mo., that would allow teachers to carry guns in school. Sifton is challenging Missouri Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who is running for another term. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is running for another term and former Democratic state Sen. Scott Sifton is challenging him.

A spokeswoman for Blunt on Monday said he’s planning to run after Sifton announced he’s entering the race. Missouri first elected Blunt to the U.S. Senate in 2010. He was re-elected in 2016. He’s up for re-election in 2022.

Sifton is the only Democrat so far to announce a bid for the U.S. Senate office. He served as a state lawmaker from 2011 to 2020 representing suburban St. Louis.