Missouri state lawmaker to challenge US Sen. Roy Blunt

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is running for another term and former Democratic state Sen. Scott Sifton is challenging him.
A spokeswoman for Blunt on Monday said he’s planning to run after Sifton announced he’s entering the race. Missouri first elected Blunt to the U.S. Senate in 2010. He was re-elected in 2016. He’s up for re-election in 2022.
Sifton is the only Democrat so far to announce a bid for the U.S. Senate office. He served as a state lawmaker from 2011 to 2020 representing suburban St. Louis.