Missouri State Highway Patrol gives toys to kids in the hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Children spending the holidays in the hospital at Cox South had some special visitors today.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers brought some Christmas cheer by delivering toys.

The toys were collected during the 13th annual Corporal John A. Sampietro Junior toy drive.

It honors, Cpl. Sampietro, who died in the line of duty while directing traffic in 2005.

Donations that weren’t delivered to kids will be kept to give to children throughout the year, who have to be admitted to the hospital.