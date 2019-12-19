Breaking News
Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

Missouri State Highway Patrol gives toys to kids in the hospital

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Children spending the holidays in the hospital at Cox South had some special visitors today.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers brought some Christmas cheer by delivering toys.

The toys were collected during the 13th annual Corporal John A. Sampietro Junior toy drive.

It honors, Cpl. Sampietro, who died in the line of duty while directing traffic in 2005.

Donations that weren’t delivered to kids will be kept to give to children throughout the year, who have to be admitted to the hospital.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Daybreak Christmas Card Submission

Daybreak Christmas Card

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women KRBK

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories