Missouri State Fair does not plan to cancel in 2020

MISSOURI — The 2020 Missouri State Fair will go on. Missouri State Officials announced more of that plan today.



The State Fair has only been cancelled once over the last 100 years and Governor Mike Parson said today that he doesn’t plan to cancel it a second time.



According to Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn, Missouri can have a safe state fair since it does not take place in an urban setting but they will be taking precautions to keep fair goers safe.

Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn said, “We’re committed to stepping up our game on our cleaning efforts to make sure that we do everything we can to protect the public. We’ve purchased additional hand sanitizer stations and we are going to step up our cleaning procedures and sanitization efforts”

This year’s fair will not include concerts but all other events are scheduled to take place.

The fair is scheduled for August 13 to August 23.