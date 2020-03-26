Missouri spikes to 502 positive cases of COVID-19

by: Bryce Derrickson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to the Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri has risen to 502 positive cases of COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. March 26.

Missouri jumped up 146 cases from yesterday.

As of now the number of deaths by COVID-19 remains at eight.

In Greene County, as of March 26, at 11:15 a.m., there are 25 cases of COVID-19 confirmed, on the Springfield-Greene County Health Department website says.

There are also five cases who are no longer ill and were released from isolation.

Here are the positive case numbers by county in Missouri, listed on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services:

  • Adair: 1
  • Bates: 1
  • Benton: 1
  • Bollinger: 1
  • Boone: 25
  • Callaway: 2
  • Camden: 1
  • Cape Girardeau: 3
  • Carter: 1
  • Cass: 8
  • Christian: 2
  • Clay: 5
  • Clinton: 1
  • Cole: 8
  • Cooper: 1
  • Dunklin: 2
  • Franklin: 4
  • Greene: 25
  • Henry: 1
  • Jackson: 31
  • Jasper: 2
  • Jefferson: 10
  • Johnson: 8
  • Kansas City: 64
  • Lafayette: 2
  • McDonald: 1
  • Moniteau: 2
  • Montgomery: 2
  • Newton: 3
  • Pemiscot: 1
  • Perry: 4
  • Platte: 5
  • Pulaski: 4
  • Ralls: 1
  • Randolph: 1
  • Scott: 1
  • Shelby: 1
  • St. Charles: 22
  • St. Francois: 2
  • St. Louis City: 57
  • St. Louis County: 173
  • Stoddard: 1
  • Taney: 1
  • TBD: 10

