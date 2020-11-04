Missouri special session called to discuss CARES Act funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Some lawmakers are set to return to the capitol tomorrow for another special session, this time to discuss distributing CARES Act funding for Missouri.

Gov. Mike Parson announced he was calling lawmakers back about two weeks ago, before he was elected governor, to discuss a supplemental budget bill.

The governor also said he is not opposed to discussing COVID liability.

Lawmakers left in the middle of September after completing an eight-week special session on violent crime that cost taxpayers more than $200,000.

This special session, which is slated to begin Nov. 5, is expected to be quicker and is estimated to cost around $140,000.