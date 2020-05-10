Missouri Southern grad and her husband pitch their invention on ‘Shark Tank’

(KODE 12) – A small town couple from Exeter, Missouri, Colt and Stacy Hall knew they uncovered a big idea. It was an idea derived from their own personal experience of potty training their daughter that often times resulted in a lot of messes and cleanups.

Stacy, who graduated from Missouri Southern in 2007, went to Google to see if there were any training potties with a child proof lock only to find out that none of the sort existed. The couple took matters into their own hands and created their own product known as the Potty Safe. It’s the first child proof latch training potty, and they had the chance to showcase it on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank.’

“Oh my gosh, we’re going to be on ‘Shark Tank’ and we’ve been saying it,” Stacy said. “We got a two week notice and we’re like, ‘Is this real life?’”

Colt and Stacy didn’t necessarily want to spend money on hotels traveling six plus hours, but an opportunity opened up in Bentonville, Arkansas, to be on ‘Shark Tank,’ which was a shorter distance for them to travel. Shortly thereafter, they made their way to Los Angeles to pitch their invention in front of the Sharks.

“We were just like, ‘Ok, I think this is God saying no more excuses, go for it. You don’t know until you try,’” Stacy said. “[It’s] our motto when we started Potty Safe … We don’t want to look back and wonder, ‘What if?’”

A ‘what if?’ moment turned into a ‘what’s next?’ Potty Safe launched six months ago and since then the Halls have traveled to places such as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Las Vegas for business. Their product can currently be seen on retailer sites like Walmart and Amazon. But a chance at ‘Shark Tank’ was an opportunity to grow their product even further.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Colt said about being in the presence of some of the Sharks like Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary. “It’s hard to describe without just being there, knowing the feeling. It’s quite the experience to have.”

No Sharks were biting after the Halls delivered their sales pitch, and just when Colt and Stacy turned their backs to head out the door Lori Greiner called them back. She made them an offer that the Halls accepted, pushing them one step closer to expanding their business.

You can find out more on their website: www.pottysafe.com/