Missouri sex offender expert charged with abusing 2 boys

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri forensic psychologist who has worked with national groups on management of sex offenders is facing sexual abuse charges involving two boys.

Fifty-year-old Kurt Bumby, of Columbia, was charged Thursday in Boone County with two counts of statutory sodomy.

He also was charged in November in St. Louis County with two counts of sodomy.

Prosecutors allege the cases involve two different boys, with the St. Louis case allegedly occurring between 1988 and 1984, and the Boone County case between 2008 and 2015.

Bumby’s attorney said Friday the accusations would be addressed in the appropriate venue.