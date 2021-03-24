Missouri Senators give initial approval to ban chokeholds, lift residency requirements for KC police

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Senate debated for hours on a law enforcement bill that would ban chokeholds and lift residency requirements for Kansas City police officers.

Senate Bill 53 is sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville). Currently, police officers must live in the city for one year prior to starting their job. Originally the bill required officers to live within 60 miles of response time, but after Senators met for hours behind closed doors, a compromise was met.

Under Luetkemeyer’s latest version of the legislation, officers could live within 30 miles of response time, but they must live in Missouri. This bill is similar to the one lawmakers passed during a special session in the fall, allowing St. Louis police officers and other emergency personnel to live within one hour of the city.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Tuesday night he is against the relaxed residency rules, saying, “Such a bill is a step back for community-police relations at a time our city cannot afford it. Outside occupying forces lead to more problems, not fewer.”

SB 53 would also prohibit officers from using chokeholds and having sex with someone who is being held in jail.

The Senate needs to give final approval on the bill before it heads to the House.