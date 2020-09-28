Missouri senator says confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee could be done before Nov. 3

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee this weekend.

US Sen. Roy Blunt says the confirmation process should take all the time it needs but shouldn’t be dragged out.

“He’s laid out a plan that I think meets all the standards of past hearings, and could be done before Election Day,” Blunt said. “If for some reason it’s not done, we’ll do it after Election Day. But I think we’re likely to get this done sometime in the month of October.”

Meanwhile, Democrat nominee for president Joe Biden says President Trump has ulterior motives with his nomination.

“President Trump is trying to throw out the Affordable Care Act. and he’s been trying to do it for the last four years,” Biden said. “The Republican Party has been trying to eliminate it for a decade. And the congress expressing the popular will of the people has rejected President Trump’s efforts as well. Now, all of the sudden, this administration believes they found a loophole in the tragedy of Justice RGB’s death.”