Missouri Senate to vote on budget as businesses suffer from COVID-19 concerns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House is expected to vote on a more than $30 billion state budget in the coming days.

The vote could come just as the coronavirus is leading to some economic uncertainty.

And some businesses are already feeling it.

One of the challenges for lawmakers will be knowing what affect the coronavirus could have on state revenue.

Coronavirus concerns led to the Missouri Senate shutting down for one additional week and leaders from both parties encouraging only those directly participating in the legislative process to visit the capitol. Some Jefferson City businesses are already being affected.

“You know this past week it has been slower than normal so already feeling it a little bit and I’m hoping it’s just a little trickle while the concern is high,” said Aubrey Nanney with Capital City Cleaners.

Capital City Cleaners does a lot of business with capitol visitors. They hope the coronavirus will come to an end soon.

“I really hope with everyone traveling less hopefully and people staying home washing their hands you know that people are able to knock it back and everything can go back to normal not be as hectic and everybody so scared,” Nanney said.

Some grocery stores are seeing a run on certain products. The toilet paper aisle at Shulte Market is bare. The longtime family-owned Jefferson City grocer finds it tough to know what the future holds.

“Are we going to be able to get everything we need to stock the store?” asked manager John Schulte. “Are our employees going to want to come in and work are our customers going to still want to come in in a public environment and shop. Those are all things that have yet to be seen.”

Multiply those concerns across the state and it can add up difficulty predicting how the coronavirus could impact the state’s economy. This week the senate leadership was asked about projecting state revenue just as major events are being canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The state constitution requires lawmakers to approve a balanced budget by early May. House Speaker Elijah Haahr said he expects the full house to vote on a budget plan before the end of next week.