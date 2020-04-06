Missouri seeks retired medical staff, others to fight virus

by: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is asking medical professionals who are not working to join a specialized state team that responds to critical health emergencies. Selected medical workers would become part of the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

The state is asking health care students, retired health care workers or those whose professional registration recently expired to apply online for the team. Individuals are needed with background in medicine, nursing, allied health, dentistry, biomedicine, laboratory science, logistics and communications.

Medical personnel from the team have already deployed to Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton and Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.

