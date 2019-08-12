Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft accused of harmful language

ST. LOUIS, Mo– A new lawsuit has been filed against Missouri’s Secretary of State.

A St. Louis woman is accusing Secretary Jay Ashcroft of using “bias and inflammatory” language when summarizing petitions.

The woman believes the language used could harm the petition’s chances with voters if the issues make it onto the 2020 ballot.

The News-Leader reports that the petitions are looking to make voting a bit easier for Missourians.

One would extend early and mail-in voting to six weeks.

The other would allow eligible citizens to automatically register to vote when they come in contact with a government agency.

Ashcroft’s office is still reviewing the lawsuit.