Missouri restaurant receives backlash for denying same sex couple rehearsal reservation

O’FALLON, Mo. — A restaurant in Missouri is receiving backlash after it denied a rehearsal reservation for a same sex couple.



The couple wished to have a wedding rehearsal at the Madison’s Cafe in O’Fallon Missouri.

The restaurant is a popular place for locals, However, the couple is now devastated about being rejected for their sexuality.

For Mindy Rackley, accuses restaurant of discrimination, having the rehearsal at the cafe was a way to celebrate her late father. “That was one of his favorite restaurants and it would be really cool to go there just to celebrate him because he obliviously won’t be walking me down the aisle..”

The cafe denied to comment.

The couple has found another place to have the rehearsal.

The city does have a code against denying service for business owners, and city officials say it sounds like the code may have been violated.