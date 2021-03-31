Missouri Republican lawmakers want to make admission for virtual schooling easier for parents

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Parents who want to move their child to online learning must ask the local school district for permission, but some lawmakers in Missouri want to change that.

Senate Bill 93, sponsored by Sen. Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis), would allow parents to make the decision themselves without the approval of the school district. The state started offering online learning through Missouri Course Access Program (MOCAP) in 2018.

Onder held a press conference with the House sponsor Rep. Phil Christofellni (R-St. Charles) and parents who spoke in favor of the legislation, saying how important virtual learning is to their families.

Samoy Mainda, a parent in the Cass County School District, said she struggled to get her daughter enrolled in virtual learning.

“That’s where we had a huge stop where my daughter could not do virtual schooling because there was no virtual schooling of any type in the State of Missouri back in 2017,” Mainda said. “My daughter of course was devasted because from a little girl that was shy and everyone telling me you’re damaging your child, she needs to stay in brick-and-mortar schools, she was thriving.”

Julie Smith, a parent from St. Francis County, said she fought with school administrators for months to allow her kids to move to online school.

“As parents we have the right and choice in everything else but not in education,” Smith said. “It’s easier to sign them up for brick and mortar or unenroll them to do traditional homeschooling then it is to put them in a virtual school. We should have the right to say what’s best for our kids, we are the parents who spend the time with them.”

Earlier this year, LaKesha Golston from Independence had her daughter taken out of virtual schooling and sent back to a brick-and-mortar school.

“She has medical issues and virtual learning was our only option,” Golston said. “Last month they pulled her out and told me they know what’s best for my child, the child that I’ve been raising and birthed for 13 years. I have a voice with her health, I have a voice with everything but her education.”

Onder said his legislation would allow for parents not to worry about trying to move their student to online learning because the district wouldn’t get to make the decision.

“Especially in the last year where we have had a global pandemic killing hundreds of thousands of people, this is particularly an attractive option,” Onder said. “Kids have been forced onto haddock low-quality virtual education put together at the 11-hour by their school district.”

Under this bill, the school district would also be on the hook to pay for the virtual program.

The measure is waiting to be heard in the Senate.