Missouri reports record number of virus cases over weekend

News

by: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri continued to report record numbers of coronavirus cases over the weekend and the rate of positive cases remains high across the state.

On Saturday, the state reported a record 2,357 new cases of COVID-19.

Sunday’s increase of 1,768 cases reported on the state’s online virus tracker was smaller but still substantial.

The state now has 156,696 cases of the virus and 2,582 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state said the positivity rate for coronavirus tests over the last seven days is 19.7%, and six counties reported rates above 50%.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he will not enforce a statewide mask mandate.

