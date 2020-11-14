Missouri reports record COVID-19 hospitalizations

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Missouri health officials are reporting the state’s biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases amid record hospitalizations across the state.

Missouri now has 235,722 positive cases, an increase of 6,346 cases as of Saturday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also reported on its website that the state’s death toll rose by 14 to 3,373 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations across the state also hit a record of 2,523, an increase of about 23% in one week.

