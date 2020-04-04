Missouri recruiting medical professionals who are not working

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri is asking medical professionals who are not working to join a specialized state team that responds to critical health emergencies.

Selected medical workers would become part of the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

The state is asking health care students, retired health care workers or those shoe professional registration recently expired to apply online for the team. Individuals are needed with a background in medicine, nursing, allied health, dentistry, biomedicine, laboratory science, logistics and communications.

