Mo. — More than 3 million dollars in grant money has been awarded to 911 call centers in Missouri.

The money will be used to upgrade 911 call centers to have ‘next-generation 911’ capabilities.

The centers will have a faster, more resilient emergency system with features like text messaging, image and video processing, and advanced mapping.

This funding is one piece of 109 million dollars in grants being awarded to 34 states and two tribal nations as part of the 911 grant program.