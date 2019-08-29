Missouri receives federal grant to replace bridges

Mo. — Missouri is getting more than $20 million in federal grant money to replace deteriorating bridges.

This money is just a piece of a grant of $225 million from the Department of Transportation.

The DOT has awarded money to 18 states as part of its mission to fix the nation’s aging bridges.

Nicole Nason with federal highway administration explains.

“This $225 million for bridges is a clear down payment on the overall administration goal of improving infrastructure.”

Bridge engineer Dennis Heckman says the bridges slated for repair here in Missouri are on average 77-years-old.

Parson’s office says the bridges are in poor condition, have weight restrictions, and are one-lane wide but support two-way traffic.

He says the bridges north of Interstate 70 also are critical in transporting Missouri agricultural products and that repairs will allow farmers to compete globally.

“When the bridges aren’t in the best condition, traffic slows down on the bridge, traffic slows down approaching the bridge and we want to keep traffic moving smoothly.” Said Nason.