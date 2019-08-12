Missouri ranks pretty high on the list of states with bad eating and exercise habits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A new list has come out, and Missouri is ranked 17 out of 51.

The list: The states with the worst eating and exercise habits in America.

Consumer Protect created this list from the information gathered by the CDC. It shows, from worst to best, which states have unhealthy habits.

Click here to see the full list.

Number one on the list is West Virginia and, number 7? Arkansas. Colorado is ranked the healthiest.

The CDC gathered BMI (Body Mass Indicator) data from across America. The most recent gathering of that data was in 2017, according to Consumer Protect.

To figure out how Missouri could improve their rating, I trekked over to Hy-Vee in Springfield to hear what tips Registered Dietitian Amanda Allen had.

Amanda says the main thing she tells people is to eat your vegetables.

“The big missing piece is vegetables. I’m always encouraging people to eat more and more vegetables. We’re a very meat and potato society, so I find that’s where we’re all lacking,” says Allen.

She says you can start small with one or two servings and working towards having five servings of veggies a day.

Another tip for healthy eating from Amanda is to eat out less and eat at the dinner table more. If you’re not a Top Chef, she also gives a quick and easy dinner to make for your household. (Where are these? In the video?)

When it comes to exercise Amanda, can’t give advice like that but she can recommend finding something active you enjoy doing.

Hopefully, with these tips, we can move closer to Colorado the next time they release a list like this.