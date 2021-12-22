Missouri ranked among top 10 most distracted driving states

ST. LOUIS – Missouri was ranked as one of the most states with distracted drivers in the country by WhistleOut.

Ranked from least distracted to most distracted, Missouri sits at No. 41.

The ranking was based on the number of distracted driving fatalities from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association and the percentage of time drivers were observed using their phones while driving recorded by Zendive, according to WhistleOut.

The study concluded that New Mexico is the most distracted state in the U.S. New Mexico is followed by Alabama, Montana, Washington, and Kentucky as the top five most distracted states.

Arkansas is considered the least distracted state, followed by New York, Alaska, Pennsylvania, and Indiana as the top five least distracted states.

Illinois was ranked at No. 12.

For the ranking of all states, visit WhistleOut’s study.