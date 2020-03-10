Missouri primary begins, polling locations provide extra safety measures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri voters, along with five other states are voting in their presidential preference primaries.

352 pledged delegates will be won today, March 10.

President Trump, of course, is expected to run away with the race on the GOP side.

But with the Democrats, according to CNN, Joe Biden enters with a lead of 635 delegates, compared to Bernie Sanders and his 558.

There are also precautionary measures at polling locations in Greene County.

County Clerk Shane Schoeller says the office is providing antiseptic and disinfectant wipes for each polling location.

It will also have disposable gloves for voters to use while operating the touchscreen equipment.

You should wash your hands thoroughly before and after visiting the polling place.

Many voters were appreciative of the extra safety measures.

“I think it is a good thing, but I feel it’s also a common sense thing,” voter Amanda Perryman said. “If you’re just washing your hands and you’re being sanitary and your taking care of yourself then you should be fine. I do also appreciate that retrospect of them knowing people may be sick and they still want to vote, so it is just taking that extra step.”

Polls will close at 7 p.m. tonight.

We will have updated results for you throughout the night as they come in.