Missouri politicians are talking about teacher pay. Will they change anything?

News

by: Austin Huguelet, Springfield News-Leader

Posted: / Updated:
Senator Mike Parson_3259533580642568038

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri politicians are talking about improving teacher pay, and for good reason.

Missouri ranked 40th of 50 states in average teacher pay in 2017-2018, according to National Education Association data, and state education officials spent the past year studying ways to change that.

Those officials now back a proposal to give all public school teachers raises and start new ones at $32,000, up from $25,000.

That would mean a lot in southwest Missouri, where self-reported data indicates half the districts start teachers at less than $32,000. That would also mean writing big checks – it would take $4.4 million to get everyone to $32,000 and more than $300 million for $4,000 raises for everyone.

The Republicans who run the state aren’t ready to commit to that. Here’s what they’re saying instead:

To read the full story shared by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories