Missouri police pursuit ends in 4-vehicle crash; 8 injured

by: Associated Press

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say eight people were taken to hospitals after a police pursuit of a stolen car ended in a four-vehicle crash in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Charles police say officers spotted the stolen car around 3:15 p.m. Friday and tried to stop it.

But the 17-year-old girl who was behind the wheel fled and caused the pileup a few minutes later while driving the wrong direction.

The girl and her passengers, two 15-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy, were taken to hospitals along with occupants of two other vehicles.

None of their injuries were life threatening.

