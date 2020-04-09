Missouri plans its first elk hunt this fall after herd grows

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – For the first time in Missouri’s modern history, the state is offering an elk-hunting season.

The Missouri Department of Conservation on Wednesday, April 8, approved issuing four general permits for the public and one permit for a qualified landowner.

The state began restoring its once-depleted elk herd in 2011. The herd has grown to more than 200 in Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties.

The first elk season will include an archery portion from Oct. 17-25 and a firearms portion Dec. 12-20. The five permits will be for bull elk and will be valid for both portions. All permits will be assigned through a lottery drawing.