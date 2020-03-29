Missouri pair use 3D printer to make face shields amid virus

BRASILIA, BRAZIL – MARCH 26: Detailed view of protective masks being produced using 3D printing technology by a group called ‘Brasilia is bigger than the Covid-19’ on March 26, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil. ‘Brasilia is bigger than the Covid-19’ is a group that produce and donates facial protectors to hospitals in Distrito Federal. So far 900 masks have been donated and the goal is to reach 8.000 in the next 7 days. There are two types of protectors, one laser cut made with PET-G (a transparent material for the face shield) and the other that combines 3D printing bases and the PET-G. (Photo by Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (Kirksville (Mo.) Daily Express/AP) – A Missouri student and teacher are using 3D printing to supply health care facilities in the area with face shields amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A.T. Still University has recruited senior Caleb Flaim and Kirksville Area Technical Center engineering instructor Rich Chapman to help keep equipment stocked at Northeast Regional Medical Center and Kirksville Family Medicine.

The Kirksville Daily Express reports that the project started after university officials saw stories across the world about supply shortages due to the pandemic.

Flaim and Chapman are printing face shields to be worn over the N95 masks that health care workers usually wear.