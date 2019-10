SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to a studybysafety.com, Missouri is one of the most dangerous states for young drivers across the U.S.

Federal data from 2017 shows that 15% of fatalities in Missouri were from people ages 15 – 20.

Missouri is 5th on safety.com’s most dangerous list.

While Arkansas did much better, near the bottom at only 9% of young people involved in traffic fatalities.

Some good news from the study, teen deaths have gone down significantly since 2005.