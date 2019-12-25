Missouri officials propose $400M teacher pay boost plan

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP)– Missouri education officials say they have a plan that would not only increase teachers’ pay but also offer raises and attract them to positions that are challenging to fill.

The state currently has one of the worst teacher compensations in the country, ranking at 40th with the average salary of $48,000, according to data from the National Education Association.

But a new $400 proposal could lift Missouri up to 26th with an average salary of about $54,000.

The St. Louis Public Radio reports that the three-part plan calls for increasing the base pay for teachers from $25,000 to $32,000, offering teachers a $4,000 raise and creating a fund to lure teachers to take on hard-to-fill positions.