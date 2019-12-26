Missouri officials propose $400M teacher pay boost plan

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
education_1433952948142.jpg

ST. LOUIS, Mo (AP).– Missouri education officials say they have a plan that would not only increase teachers’ pay but also offer raises and attract them to positions that are challenging to fill.

The state currently has one of the worst teacher compensations in the country, ranking at 40th with the average salary of $48,000, according to data from the National Education Association. But a new $400 proposal could lift Missouri up to 26th with an average salary of about $54,000.

The St. Louis Public Radio reports that the three-part plan calls for increasing the base pay for teachers from $25,000 to $32,000, offering teachers a $4,000 raise and creating a fund to lure teachers to take on hard-to-fill positions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women Vietti

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories