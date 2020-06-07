Missouri officer investigated after police SUV strikes man

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND – AUGUST 28: A doorbell device with a built-in camera made by home security company Ring is seen on August 28, 2019 in Silver Spring, Maryland. These devices allow users to see video footage of who is at their front door when the bell is pressed or when motion activates the camera. According to reports, Ring has made video-sharing partnerships with more than 400 police forces across the United States, granting them access to camera footage with the homeowners’ permission in what the company calls the nation’s ‘new neighborhood watch.’ (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

DELLWOOD, Mo. (AP) – A police officer from a St. Louis suburb is under investigation after a video was released that appears to show a police SUV knocking a man to the ground and striking him before arresting the man.

St. Louis County police say the incident involving an officer from Florissant happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dellwood, Mo.

The events were captured by a resident’s doorbell camera. The video shows the police SUV striking the man as he runs past a home.

Then the officer jumps on top of the man and appears to hit him before cuffing him.