Missouri officer investigated after police SUV strikes man

DELLWOOD, Mo. (AP) – A police officer from a St. Louis suburb is under investigation after a video was released that appears to show a police SUV knocking a man to the ground and striking him before arresting the man.
St. Louis County police say the incident involving an officer from Florissant happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dellwood, Mo.
The events were captured by a resident’s doorbell camera. The video shows the police SUV striking the man as he runs past a home.
Then the officer jumps on top of the man and appears to hit him before cuffing him.