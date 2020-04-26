Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Missouri moving quickly to test workers at packing plants

by: The Associated Press

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Courtesy: gettyimages

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – Missouri health officials are hoping that a new testing strategy will help quickly identify people infected with the coronavirus at meatpacking and food plants across the state.

Outbreaks of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, have occurred at several U.S. packing plants.

In Missouri, at least 21 employees tested positive at Burgers Smokehouse, a smoked and cured meat plant in the town of California.

Forty-two of the 700 employees at a Conagra frozen meals plant in Marshall are ill with COVID-19. And in St. Joseph, 16 workers have tested positive at a Triumph Foods pork plant.

