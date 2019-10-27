Missouri mom charged with assaulting 14-year-old boy

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri mom has been charged with helping beat up a 14-year-old boy who she says refused to return an expensive shirt to her son.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 43-year-old Tonya Carrillo was charged last week with endangering a minor in connection with the July assault.

Court documents say Carrillo told police she hopes the victim “learns from this incident” because his parents don’t seem to care about his behavior.

The victim was treated for a dislocated nose and cuts and scrapes after the assault, which was captured on surveillance video.

Carrillo is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond. Police are still looking for another man who was involved in the incident.