Missouri Medicaid expansion to not happen this Fiscal Year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Medicaid expansion won’t happen this Fiscal Year, according to the Governor’s Office.

On Thursday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the Department of Social Services is withdrawing the plans submitted for MO HealthNet expansion.

The reason for withdrawing MO HealthNet expansion was due to no funding from the General Assembly the Governor’s Office reports.

#INBOX | @DSS_Missouri has withdrawn its State Plan Amendment for #MedicaidExpansion. @GovParsonMO says without a revenue source to fund it, the state cannot move forward with expansion. Voters approved expansion in August and it was supposed to take effect July 1. #moleg #mogov pic.twitter.com/3CQow1LGj6 — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) May 13, 2021

Missouri voters passed the Medicaid expansion as a provisional ballot on August 4, 2020.

The expansion would have cost around $1.9 billion, with less than $130 million coming from Missouri.

In a press release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, it states the Missouri Constitution prohibits ballot initiatives that involve funding but don’t create a revenue source.

The General Assembly finished the state’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget without funding for MO HealthNet expansion.

Since the expansion was not self-funding and the General Assembly didn’t appropriate funds, the Missouri executive branch can’t pass the MO HealthNet expansion at this time.

Missouri House Minority leader Crystal Quade (D)-Springfield responded to the news of no MO HealthNet expansion saying “it will take a court order to do it.”